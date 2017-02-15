TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru as SC refuses more time to surrender
Business Standard

Police book Sasikala, Edappadi Palaniswamy for abducting MLAs

Case was filed on a complaint from Madurai MLA Saravanan, who has since joined Panneerselvam camp

Press Trust of India  |  Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) 

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala consoled by a lady on the way from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden at Koovathur, outskrits of Chennai. Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala consoled by a lady on the way from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden at Koovathur, outskrits of Chennai. Photo: PTI

Police on Wednesday booked AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and its Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at a resort in Kancheepuram.

The two were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement.

The case was filed at Koovathur police station on a complaint from Madurai (South) MLA SS Saravanan, who has since joined the rebel O Panneerselvam camp.

Last week, while extending his support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam, Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee from the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

The AIADMK MLAs have been put up at the luxury resort for the past one week, and many of those who swear allegiance to Sasikala have been insisting they were staying on their own volition.

Sasikala herself had visited the resort thrice to hold discussions with her party legislators.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Police book Sasikala, Edappadi Palaniswamy for abducting MLAs

Case was filed on a complaint from Madurai MLA Saravanan, who has since joined Panneerselvam camp

Case was filed on a complaint from Madurai MLA Saravanan, who has since joined Panneerselvam camp
Police on Wednesday booked AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and its Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at a resort in Kancheepuram.

The two were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement.

The case was filed at Koovathur police station on a complaint from Madurai (South) MLA SS Saravanan, who has since joined the rebel O Panneerselvam camp.

Last week, while extending his support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam, Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee from the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

The AIADMK MLAs have been put up at the luxury resort for the past one week, and many of those who swear allegiance to Sasikala have been insisting they were staying on their own volition.

Sasikala herself had visited the resort thrice to hold discussions with her party legislators.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Police book Sasikala, Edappadi Palaniswamy for abducting MLAs

Case was filed on a complaint from Madurai MLA Saravanan, who has since joined Panneerselvam camp

Police on Wednesday booked AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and its Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at a resort in Kancheepuram.

The two were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement.

The case was filed at Koovathur police station on a complaint from Madurai (South) MLA SS Saravanan, who has since joined the rebel O Panneerselvam camp.

Last week, while extending his support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam, Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee from the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

The AIADMK MLAs have been put up at the luxury resort for the past one week, and many of those who swear allegiance to Sasikala have been insisting they were staying on their own volition.

Sasikala herself had visited the resort thrice to hold discussions with her party legislators.

image
Business Standard
177 22