Police tightens security in Chennai as tussle within AIADMK intensifies

Officers to conduct round-the-clock checks of key locations to curb anti-social elements

With the political crisis in Tamil Nadu escalating, the Chennai police force has stepped up patrolling in the city and is conducting checks on public places and vehicles.



In a press release issued on Saturday, the police has said its officers have been instructed to conduct round-the-clock checks of lodges, mansions, service apartments, kalyana mandapams, to prevent anti-social and rowdy elements from using these places as bases to foment trouble.



Round-the-clock surveillance has been mounted in all important locations of Chennai city. Intensive vehicle checks have been organised within the city and at all the entry points into the city to prevent the influx of anti-social elements.



City police commissioner S George has instructed senior officers of the force to actively supervise the execution of the preventive measures, it added.



The announcement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between two sections of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by caretaker Chief Minister on the one side and General Secretary on the other, in a dispute over the formation of the government.

