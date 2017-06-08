Political drama in Tamil Nadu rattles investors

Three way split of AIADMK has slowed decision-making, prompting industry to look outside the state

Three way split of AIADMK has slowed decision-making, prompting industry to look outside the state

The political turmoil in Tamil Nadu since the death of J Jayalalithaa in December is starting to spill over to business: if losing Korean automobile maker Kia's Rs 10,000-crore investment to Andhra Pradesh wasn't bad enough, several prominent players in the state's knitwear hub of Tirupur are looking out to Odisha. Tirupur’s export business is worth Rs 35,000 crore annually, and if some of the factories in the region indeed move to Odisha, it would deal a big blow to Tamil Nadu’s economy. In the latest “ease of doing business” ranking ...

T E Narasimhan