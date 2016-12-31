Politicians hit out at Modi over his New Year eve's speech: Who said what

Leaders across the political line hit out at Prime Minister over his New Year's eve speech in which he has announced many populist measures. Modi announced a slew of sops for senior citizens, farmers, rural housing, women and small entrepreneurs to soften the blow of demonetisation.

He also assuaged the honest people that the government will act as a friend to them so that their difficulties are eased.

Politicians attacked the Prime Minister for not answering question post demonetisation.

Here is what leaders said:

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister: ji sounds so hollow now. People have stopped believing anything that he says. He has become a subject of ridicule internationally

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister: Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed. The Prime Minister who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man's financial rights.



Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money clean-up. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problems. The Nation Address became the Budget Address. In the name of addressing the nation, Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda. Heartless,baseless speech.Forgot to even pay respects to over 112 citizens who died in queues. Saying Nation Address and doing political vendetta.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesperson: Disappointed with the Prime Minister's speech, many questions were left unanswered. His decision paralysed nation's economy; country can't run this way.



Salman Khurshid, leader: To me this appeared like a Budget speech. Felt sad for the Finance Minister, what will he say during Budget? Disappointed with the Prime Minister's speech, many questions were left unanswered. His decision paralysed nation's economy; country can't run this way.

Milind Deora, leader: 2017 can do without the economic and political bombshells, so in a sense the anticlimactic Modi's speech was a relief.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader: That's the Budget 2017-18 done and dusted.