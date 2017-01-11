Polling for BMC, 9 other civic bodies in Maharashtra slated for Feb 21

Voting for the 10 municipal corporations including the Shiv Sena- controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take place on February 21. Besides the BMC, the polling for nine other corporations, include Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur. The nomination will begin on January 27 while the last date for filing nomination is February 3. The last date for cmapaigning will be February 19, polling on February 21 and counting on February 23.

Further, the polling for the 26 zilla parishads, which are currently dominated by the opposition Congress-NCP, will be held in two phases on February 16 (for 15 ZPs) and on February 21 (11 ZPs). The counting for these bodies is also slated for February 23. This accounts for more than 80% of the total voters in the state. Maharashtra election commissioner JS Saharia today announced the poll schedule and the application of code of conduct.

The ruling and will made every attempt to further consolidate position while and will have to strive to revive and regain the past glory. Incidentally, and Shiv Sena, who until recently were engaged in verbal duel on going solo in the election to the 227 member with an annual budget of Rs 37,000 crore, today initiated seat sharing talks. Both the saffron parties are ruling since last 25 years. However, and are yet divided over poll alliance.

A section of had stepped up attack against for alleged Mafia Raj in while Sena had countered it pointing out presence of ministers with corruption charges in the state government.

Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister to fight ensuing elections separately leaving alliance option at the local level. Besides, is insisting that the alliance has to be at the state level. Fadnavis and have already declared that the party will reach out to the voters in Mumbai explaining slew of initiatives to further spur growth while Sena has declared that it will not compromise on Hindutva but fully committed to the development of the metropolis.

These elections are being dubbed as the second part of mini assembly polls after polling for 212 municipal councils and nagar panchayats recently completed in four phases.

Notwithstanding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetization decision, the ruling emerged on top by winning 1,207 seats, 616 seats, 919 and 788. Fadnavis personally addressed more than 40 poll rallies and held 50 close door meetings while Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had did not address single meeting but left the campaigning to the local leaders.

Ironically, and failed to strike poll deal and cash in on the discontent among voters due to note ban in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls. NCP, which was on number one with 1,146 seats during 2011 elections, has slipped to fourth position. However, Congress, which was on second position with 1,065 seats in the 2011 elections, managed to retain its ranking despite lack of aggressive poll campaign.

Moreover, in particular will make every attempt to continue its victory march in the 26 zilla parishads. BJP's ruling partner will work to make inroads especially in the and strongholds. in particular will reach out to the voters on the development plank.

It will be an acid test for and to retain their supremacy in the rural parts of Maharashtra. Both plan to take on and on the issues of rising farmers suicides, less price to agricultural produce and deteriorating law and order.