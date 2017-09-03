Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman, Naqvi elevated to Cabinet rank in Modi govt

In a reward for their work as Ministers of State in the government, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, and were on Sunday elevated as Cabinet ministers.



The four ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The new inductees into the Modi government who were sworn in on Sunday were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, and Alphons Kannanthanam.