Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman, Naqvi elevated to Cabinet rank in Modi govt

In a reward for their work as Ministers of State in the Narendra Modi government, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were on Sunday elevated as Cabinet ministers.
The four ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The new inductees into the Modi government who were sworn in on Sunday were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anantkumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satya Pal Singh, and Alphons Kannanthanam.
Watch the full swearing-in ceremony here:
