President must follow Constitution, no question of ideology: Venkaiah Naidu

He was responding to the Opposition's argument that the presidential election is a fight of ideology

Union minister on Saturday slammed the for terming the presidential election as a fight of ideology, saying the should have only one ideology — the of India.



Seventeen non- Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties have chosen former Speaker for against the NDA's candidate



Both Kovind, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, and Kumar, a resident of Bihar, belong to the Dalit community.



The Congress-led on Friday said it would contest the presidential election on the basis of ideology and appealed to all secular forces to support Kumar.



"The will have and should have only one ideology — the of India ... Maintain the dignity of the institution, follow the That's all. Where is the question of an ideological fight?" Naidu replied to a question from reporters in Ahmedabad.



The information and broadcasting minister said apart from the parties, has the support of other non- parties like JD(U), BJD, (both factions), and



He hoped more parties will support the candidate.



The minister said the parties are united in their support for Kovind, while the is divided.



"We are united. They are divided ... We are confident. They are diffident ... We are marching forward. They are looking backward. That is why their situation is awkward," he said.

