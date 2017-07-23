President Pranab Mukherjee to be given farewell in Parliament today

Outgoing will be given a farewell by Members of Parliament on Sunday in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Prime Minister on Saturday night hosted a farewell for Mukherjee. The function at Hyderabad House, in the capital, was also attended by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Hamid Ansari. On the occasion, the prime minister presented a memento to the outgoing President, the PMO said.





Mukherjee, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was given a farewell by the Chiefs of Staff Committee on Friday.





In a simple function held at the Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with senior military officers.





In his farewell address, Mukherjee extended his best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families. He also paid tributes to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices for the nation.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari, PM Modi and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, along with the service chiefs and other senior officers, attended the banquet.