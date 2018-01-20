President should hear our views as well: AAP on 20 MLAs' disqualification

-
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not given an opportunity by the Election Commission to explain its stand in the office of profit case.
Sisodia said, "There was no hearing, we were not given a chance to explain our stand."
He appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to hear the AAP's views.
"We appeal to the President to hear our view too, and (the) MLAs will meet (the) President also."
Earlier, the AAP said that the Election Commission (EC) has not followed due process while recommending the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs from the Delhi Assembly in the office of profit case.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh termed the EC's recommendations as 'one-sided' and 'partial'.
The ECI on Friday recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind that 20 AAP MLAs should be disqualified from the Delhi Assembly.
In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the president sends a reference to the EC which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.
In the current scenario, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one MLA, named Jarnail Singh, resigned earlier.
He resigned last year, to fight in the Punjab elections against then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Speaking to ANI, Jarnail Singh said, "I challenge the EC to prove that we got even 1 rupee as salary, or even a house or car. We are ready to go to any court and if there is no option we will go to the people's court."
If the president gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for by-elections in Delhi.
