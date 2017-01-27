Presidential candidate will be decided by top BJP brass: MP CM Chouhan

The candidate for the Presidential polls will be decided by the BJP top brass, Chief Minister said here on Friday.

"The will be decided by the party leadership," he told PTI.

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July.

Answering a question, the chief minister said the Centre has been taking all steps to root out terrorism and corruption.

Chouhan arrived here in the evening along with his wife Sadhana Singh and offered prayers at the Sri Ramanatha Swamy temple, amid heavy rains pounding the island town throughout the day. Chouhan said he was visiting the ancient temple after 17 years.

Before leaving the town, the CM called on the elder brother of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Muthu Meeran Lebbai Maraikayar and enquired about the latter's health.

Chouhan was received by top district officials, including District Police Superintendent N Manivannan.

Since today is the auspicious day of Thai Amavasya, a large number of devotees thronged the temple town. They also took a holy dip in the sea and performed rituals for their ancestors.