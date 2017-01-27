TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

India can never be 'Congress-mukt': Kapil Sibal
Business Standard

Presidential candidate will be decided by top BJP brass: MP CM Chouhan

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photo: Suryakant Niwate
Photo: Suryakant Niwate

The candidate for the Presidential polls will be decided by the BJP top brass, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday.

"The Presidential candidate will be decided by the party leadership," he told PTI.

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July.

Answering a question, the chief minister said the Centre has been taking all steps to root out terrorism and corruption.

Chouhan arrived here in the evening along with his wife Sadhana Singh and offered prayers at the Sri Ramanatha Swamy temple, amid heavy rains pounding the island town throughout the day. Chouhan said he was visiting the ancient temple after 17 years.

Before leaving the town, the Madhya Pradesh CM called on the elder brother of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Muthu Meeran Lebbai Maraikayar and enquired about the latter's health.

Chouhan was received by top district officials, including District Police Superintendent N Manivannan.

Since today is the auspicious day of Thai Amavasya, a large number of devotees thronged the temple town. They also took a holy dip in the sea and performed rituals for their ancestors.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Presidential candidate will be decided by top BJP brass: MP CM Chouhan

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July
The candidate for the Presidential polls will be decided by the BJP top brass, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday.

"The Presidential candidate will be decided by the party leadership," he told PTI.

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July.

Answering a question, the chief minister said the Centre has been taking all steps to root out terrorism and corruption.

Chouhan arrived here in the evening along with his wife Sadhana Singh and offered prayers at the Sri Ramanatha Swamy temple, amid heavy rains pounding the island town throughout the day. Chouhan said he was visiting the ancient temple after 17 years.

Before leaving the town, the Madhya Pradesh CM called on the elder brother of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Muthu Meeran Lebbai Maraikayar and enquired about the latter's health.

Chouhan was received by top district officials, including District Police Superintendent N Manivannan.

Since today is the auspicious day of Thai Amavasya, a large number of devotees thronged the temple town. They also took a holy dip in the sea and performed rituals for their ancestors.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Presidential candidate will be decided by top BJP brass: MP CM Chouhan

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July

The candidate for the Presidential polls will be decided by the BJP top brass, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday.

"The Presidential candidate will be decided by the party leadership," he told PTI.

Incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending in July.

Answering a question, the chief minister said the Centre has been taking all steps to root out terrorism and corruption.

Chouhan arrived here in the evening along with his wife Sadhana Singh and offered prayers at the Sri Ramanatha Swamy temple, amid heavy rains pounding the island town throughout the day. Chouhan said he was visiting the ancient temple after 17 years.

Before leaving the town, the Madhya Pradesh CM called on the elder brother of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Muthu Meeran Lebbai Maraikayar and enquired about the latter's health.

Chouhan was received by top district officials, including District Police Superintendent N Manivannan.

Since today is the auspicious day of Thai Amavasya, a large number of devotees thronged the temple town. They also took a holy dip in the sea and performed rituals for their ancestors.

image
Business Standard
177 22