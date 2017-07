Presidential Election: Cross-voting shows Congress' lack of unity, says BJP

Asserting that the cross-voting in the recently concluded Presidential shows a lack of unity in the party, the (BJP) on Friday said that all political leaders who wished for the better of the nation, have voted for President-elect

leader Vishwas Sarang said large-scale cross-voting exposed the vulnerability of the opposition camp.

"I had already told this in advance that let the results come, and the truth of unity in the will come out in open. All the leaders who love this nation have voted for Kovind ji," he told ANI.

Announcing the results, Lok Sabha Secretary General and returning officer Anoop Mishra said yesterday that Kovind got 2930 votes valued 7, 02,044 and Meira Kumar got 1844 votes valued 3, 67,314.

Reportedly, approximately 100 MLAs and MPs cross-voted in favour of Kovind in the conducted on July 17 across the nation.

Kovind's overall vote value was 661 more than the assured value of 701,382, comprising lawmakers from the NDA and some opposition parties. In contrast, Kumar's total vote value stood at 367,314.