Presidential elections: Raj Bhawan residents with RSS background

The likely ascension of Ram Nath Kovind
from Patna’s Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan
in New Delhi and his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates have brought into focus the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories who have either been RSS swayamsevaks
(volunteers) or pracharaks
(publicists) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In some cases, these individuals came into prominence as student leaders associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS
but have had association with the RSS
as well. Of the 29 states, governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the RSS.
Some others have been BJP
leaders, but were not associated with the RSS.
These are: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit (with additional charge of Meghalaya)
Compiled by Archis Mohan
