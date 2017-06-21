TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Gorkha parties unite over Gorkhaland, decide to pull out of GTA
Business Standard

Presidential elections: Raj Bhawan residents with RSS background

Governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the ultra-right organisation

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Narenda Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind
Prime Minister Narenda Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah with NDA's Presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

The likely ascension of Ram Nath Kovind from Patna’s Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates have brought into focus the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories who have either been RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) or pracharaks (publicists) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In some cases, these individuals came into prominence as student leaders associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS but have had association with the RSS as well. Of the 29 states, governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the RSS. Some others have been BJP leaders, but were not associated with the RSS. These are: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit (with additional charge of Meghalaya)

graph
graph
Compiled by Archis Mohan

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Presidential elections: Raj Bhawan residents with RSS background

Governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the ultra-right organisation

Governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the ultra-right organisation
The likely ascension of Ram Nath Kovind from Patna’s Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates have brought into focus the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories who have either been RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) or pracharaks (publicists) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In some cases, these individuals came into prominence as student leaders associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS but have had association with the RSS as well. Of the 29 states, governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the RSS. Some others have been BJP leaders, but were not associated with the RSS. These are: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit (with additional charge of Meghalaya)

graph
graph
Compiled by Archis Mohan

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Presidential elections: Raj Bhawan residents with RSS background

Governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the ultra-right organisation

The likely ascension of Ram Nath Kovind from Patna’s Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates have brought into focus the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union Territories who have either been RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) or pracharaks (publicists) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In some cases, these individuals came into prominence as student leaders associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS but have had association with the RSS as well. Of the 29 states, governors of at least 14 states have had some association with the RSS. Some others have been BJP leaders, but were not associated with the RSS. These are: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit (with additional charge of Meghalaya)

graph
graph
Compiled by Archis Mohan

image
Business Standard
177 22