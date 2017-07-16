Presidential poll: Security mock drill conducted in UP Assembly

The police Anti- Squad (ATS) on Sunday conducted a mock drill in the precincts of the state legislature building in to plug loopholes in security ahead of the voting for the presidential poll on July 17.

The drill was conducted days after a powerful plastic explosive was found inside the Assembly.

According to police officials, the mockdrill was conducted to cater to any emergency-like situation, evacuate people during a critical hour and to plug possible loopholes in the security apparatus.

"The ATS will give its detailed report to DGP about the shortcomings it has found in the drill. These cannot be made public otherwise terrorists and criminals might take advantage," IG ATS, Asim Arun said after the exercise was conducted.

Apart from ATS commandos, UP police personnel and fire brigade staff were also spotted in the UP legislature building.

Meanwhile, the ATS also recorded statements of Assembly employees in connection with the recovery of PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive on July 12.

On Saturday, officials of the ATS had recorded the statements of 15 persons who were present or were on duty in the premises of the Assembly at the time of recovery of PETN on July 12.

Those who were questioned included assistant marshals, technical staff and security personnel. Besides, the ATS also looked into the details of CCTV footage of 23 cameras of which 12 are in the Assembly and is also studying the Doordarshan recordings, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had earlier told PTI that all the anti-sabotage measures have been put in place, apart from sounding a high alert.

"As immediate measures, Quick Response Teams, ATS and additional PAC personnel have been deployed in the UP Legislature. Apart from this, a security audit of the entire Assembly complex is being done. An integrated security plan is being deliberated upon, which will ensure effective liaison with Sachivalaya Suraksha Dal," Kumar said.

Entry through old passes has been disallowed, and people with bonafide passes are only allowed to enter the precincts.

As many as 109 close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been made functional. Officials said three teams of ATS will remain posted in the UP Legislature Complex.

