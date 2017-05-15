Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee open to Opposition's common nominee

Chief Minister on Monday announced that she has kept her options open on the issue of common candidate for the presidential election.

"My options are always open when it comes to betterment of the country and the party," Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi.

She, however, said that she would be in a position to speak more on the issue after meeting President Sonia Gandhi, whom, she said, she had known for long.

"Now I can't say anything, I don't know anything. Let me meet her, then I'll be able to say (on common presidential candidate issue)," said Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool chief.

Asked about the possibility of her tying up with the parties at the level while they fought in the state, she said: "The Left, and even the were against Trinamool in the state. But it is their problem."