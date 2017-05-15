TRENDING ON BS
Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee open to Opposition's common nominee

She, however, said that she would be in position to speak more after meeting Sonia Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she has kept her options open on the issue of common opposition candidate for the presidential election.

"My options are always open when it comes to betterment of the country and the party," Banerjee told reporters in New Delhi.

She, however, said that she would be in a position to speak more on the issue after meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whom, she said, she had known for long.

"Now I can't say anything, I don't know anything. Let me meet her, then I'll be able to say (on common presidential candidate issue)," said Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief.

Asked about the possibility of her tying up with the Left parties at the national level while they fought in the state, she said: "The Left, Congress and even the BJP were against Trinamool in the state. But it is their problem."

