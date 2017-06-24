Presidential polls: Ram Nath Kovind to visit UP tomorrow to seek support

A senior Cong leader said the Oppn's presidential pick Meira Kumar might also pay a visit to Lucknow

The Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential nominee will be in capital on Sunday to seek support from elected representatives while preparation in the Assembly is on for smooth conduct of voting, slated for July 17.



A senior leader said the Opposition's presidential pick might also pay a visit to to seek votes from the electoral college as the party "will not leave any stone unturned" for the election.



"She, in all probability, will be accompanied by general secretary Gulam Nabi Azad and is likely to meet all elected representative, cutting across party affiliations," he said.



The state, which has the maximum population in the country, has the highest value of each vote in the presidential election.



The electoral college includes elected members of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, states, union territories and the NCT region of



"The NDA's presidential nominee will be in the state capital tomorrow and will be going to Uttarakhand the next day," general secretary of the BJP Bhupendra Yadav told PTI.



He is likely to meet MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its allies and also leaders of other political parties over dinner, sources said.



On its part, the secretariat has started preparations and had also held meeting with a high-level delegation of the on Friday.



"All necessary steps are being initiated to make foolproof arrangements before the presidential election," a senior official of the Assembly said.



For the first time, a special pen and ink would be brought to from to be used by voters to mark their preference of candidates.



For presidential elections, votes are marked in a preferential order which is then counted to declare the winner.



Since the NDA's presidential pick hails from Kanpur Dehat district of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said it is an honour that the son of would be occupying the presidential office.



had been active in the unit of BJP and was even appointed the general secretary when Laxmikant Bajpai was the party's state chief. But, he chose to switch to the party's central unit.



After the Narendra Modi government came to power, he was appointed the Bihar Governor, from where he resigned after being named the NDA's presidential nominee.

Press Trust of India