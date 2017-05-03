TRENDING ON BS
Press Freedom Day: PM Modi pitches for 'free' press, hails social media

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for a "free and vibrant press" and said it is "vital for democracy". He said this on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a tweet, he said it "is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards" the press.

"In today's day and age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added more vigour to press freedom," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom.
 

