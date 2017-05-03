Press Freedom Day: PM Modi pitches for 'free' press, hails social media

Prime Minister on Wednesday pitched for a "free and vibrant press" and said it is "vital for democracy". He said this on the occasion of World

In a tweet, he said it "is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards" the press.

"In today's day and age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement and has added more vigour to press freedom," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

World is observed on May 3 to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom.



World is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards a free & vibrant press, which is vital in a democracy. — (@narendramodi) May 3, 2017