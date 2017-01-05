Prez invites Naveen for lunch; party yet to decide on presidential election

Naveen Patnaik is the President of the BJD that has 28 MPs (20 in Lok Sabha and 8 in Rajya Sabha)

Naveen Patnaik is the President of the BJD that has 28 MPs (20 in Lok Sabha and 8 in Rajya Sabha)

Ruling BJD President and Chief Minister Thursday said his party has not taken any stand on the ensuing presidential even as he has been invited to for a lunch tomorrow.



"I have been invited for lunch by the President tomorrow," Patnaik said before leaving for the national capital today.



Asked about the purpose of the President's invitation, Patnaik said, "No purpose is indicated in the invitation. JDU has not taken any stand on the ensuing presidential election."



The President will be meeting Naveen at the Rashtrapati Bhawan between 2 pm to 3 pm tomorrow.



Patnaik said during his visit to Delhi, he will meet Union Power Minister this evening and attend the Non-Resident Odia Conference.



"The President will be attending the conference as well," the chief minister said.



The invitation to Patnaik ahead of the July 2017 presidential is significant as he is also the President of the BJD that has 28 MPs (20 in and 8 in Rajya Sabha) in the Parliament besides enjoying the support of another Independent MP.



This apart, Patnaik's party has 117 MLAs in the House of 147 besides the support of two other Independent members.



Therefore, the BJD could play a vital role in the ensuing presidential elections.



Patnaik, who played a crucial role in the previous presidential in 2012, was opposed to Congress-supported Pranab Mukherjee last time.



The BJD supremo with the support of the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalitha had made late P A Sangma as the candidate in the presidential elections but Sangma lost the polls.



An invitation from the President sparked speculation in the political circle here as regional parties like BJD, AIADMK of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's Trinamool are likely to play a key role in the President's election.

Press Trust of India