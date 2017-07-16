Prez poll observer inspects Puducherry assembly premises on eve of voting

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ram Nath Kovind as NDA's Presidential candidate against Opposition's Meira Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Arun Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary to Ministry of Statistics, appointed by the Election Commission as an observer for the presidential poll, on Sunday inspected the arrangements at the committee hall on the assembly premises, the venue for the July 17 election.

Stating this, Chief Electoral of Officer of Puducherry V Candavelou said all arrangements are in place for the poll and that all elected legislators who are members of the electoral college would exercise their franchise in Puducherry.

While all 30 legislators elected from the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam would exercise their franchise in Puducherry, the two MPs R Radhakrishnan (Lok Sabha) and N Gokulakrishnan (Rajya Sabha) elected from Puducherry would cast their votes in Parliament in Delhi tomorrow, he said.

Ruling Congress has 15 members and its alliance partner the DMK has two in the Assembly.

The opposition AINRC has eight legislators followed by AIADMK with four.

There is one Independent member elected from the lone constituency in Mahe.

