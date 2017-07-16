Prez poll observer inspects Puducherry assembly premises on eve of voting

Arun Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary to Ministry of Statistics, appointed by the as an observer for the presidential poll, on Sunday inspected the arrangements at the committee hall on the assembly premises, the venue for the July 17 election.

Stating this, Chief Electoral of Officer of V Candavelou said all arrangements are in place for the poll and that all elected legislators who are members of the electoral college would exercise their franchise in

While all 30 legislators elected from the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam would exercise their franchise in Puducherry, the two MPs R Radhakrishnan (Lok Sabha) and N Gokulakrishnan (Rajya Sabha) elected from would cast their votes in in tomorrow, he said.

Ruling has 15 members and its alliance partner the has two in the Assembly.

The opposition AINRC has eight legislators followed by with four.

There is one Independent member elected from the lone constituency in Mahe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)