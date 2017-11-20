Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies at 72; Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul condole demise

-
Calling Dasmunsi a good human being, with a brilliant political mind, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "the Congress party has lost a tall leader"
Heard About The Sad Demise Of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi ji . My Condolences To His Loved Ones And Colleagues. #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi pic.twitter.com/4UxLViF1tB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) November 20, 2017
AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "he would be always missed".
We will miss Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi ji. A brilliant political mind and a good human being. Bengal and the Congress party have lost a tall leader. Our thoughts are with Deepa ji today.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 20, 2017
My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of senior Congress leader, Sh #PriyaRanjanDasMunsi... He would be always missed. May God give strength to Deepa ji n his family members...May his soul rest in peace.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2017
Banerjee also declared half-day holiday for state government employees as a mark of respect for Dasmunshi.
Here are Twitter reactions to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's death:
Deeply mourn d sad demise of #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi God bless d departed soul & give lots of courage to d family pic.twitter.com/AypHG0Sx4G— Charan Singh Sapra (@Charanssapra) November 20, 2017
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi no more... RIP— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 20, 2017
Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular in imagination of his people. His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country. #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi— Congress in News (@CongressInNews) November 20, 2017
We deeply mourn on the demise of Veteran Congress leader #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi and pray before the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.— Assam PCC (@INCAssam) November 20, 2017
