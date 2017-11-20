Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies at 72; Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul condole demise

Veteran leader and former union minister, Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in a coma since 2008, passed away on Monday at Apollo hospital. "He died at 12.10 p.m.," an Apollo doctor told IANS. According to hospital sources, his family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time.

The seventy-two-year-old Dasmunsi had suffered a brain stroke in 2008 and was admitted to AIIMS. Later he was shifted to home, and in 2009 he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

In her condolence message, president Sonia Gandhi described Dasmunsi as a “devout” political activist and “one of the tallest” leaders of West Bengal. She said Dasmunsi served the party and government “illustriously”.

“His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity,” she said.

Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular among his people. “His death is an irreparable loss to the party and the country,” she said.

Prime Minister condoled the demise of veteran leader.

In a tweet, he said Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience.

Modi tweeted, "Shri was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. He did notable work to popularise football in India. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with Deepa Dasmunsi ji and family as well as his supporters.

Dasmunsi represented Raiganj (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal before being succeeded by his wife Deepa.



Heard About The Sad Demise Of ji . My Condolences To His Loved Ones And Colleagues. #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi pic.twitter.com/4UxLViF1tB — (@narendramodi177) November 20, 2017 Calling Dasmunsi a good human being, with a brilliant political mind, vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "the party has lost a tall leader"



We will miss ji. A brilliant political mind and a good human being. Bengal and the party have lost a tall leader. Our thoughts are with Deepa ji today. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 20, 2017 AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "he would be always missed".



My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of senior leader, Sh #PriyaRanjanDasMunsi... He would be always missed. May God give strength to Deepa ji n his family members...May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2017 "I am deeply saddened by the death of Priya Ranjan My deep condolence to members of his family, well-wishers and party workers. He was a very popular leader in Bengal since 1972..." Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

The TMC chief said, "He (Dasmunsi) was in coma for almost 9 years. A massive stroke in 2008 virtually ended his political career. Otherwise he could have done more in his political life. He was still alive but now he is no more. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Banerjee also declared half-day holiday for state government employees as a mark of respect for



Indian football mourns Dasmunsi's demise

Indian football fraternity also mourned the death of former AIFF President Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who served in the position for nearly two decades.

"His contribution to Indian football can never be forgotten. Under him, the Football League started in 1996 (which was rechristened I-League in 2007) and everything today is moving ahead based on the foundation he laid," All India Football Federation (AIFF) vice-president Subrata Dutta said.

Dasmunsi first became the AIFF President in 1989, succeeding K Ziauddin, and held the position for 19 years.

Here are Twitter reactions to Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's death:



Deeply mourn d sad demise of #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi God bless d departed soul & give lots of courage to d family pic.twitter.com/AypHG0Sx4G — Charan Singh Sapra (@Charanssapra) November 20, 2017

Senior leader and former Union Minister #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi no more... RIP — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 20, 2017

Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular in imagination of his people. His death is an irreparable loss to the party and the country. #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi — in News (@CongressInNews) November 20, 2017

We deeply mourn on the demise of Veteran leader #PriyaRanjanDasmunsi and pray before the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul. — Assam PCC (@INCAssam) November 20, 2017 Calling Dasmunsi a good human being, with a brilliant political mind, vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "the party has lost a tall leader"AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "he would be always missed".Banerjee also declared half-day holiday for state government employees as a mark of respect for

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)