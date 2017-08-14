Priyanka Gandhi won't take charge as Congress working president: PA

Priyanka Gandhi's office on Monday rubbished the reports of her taking over as the working president.

Shunning media reports of Priyanka being allotted the coveted post in the party, her PA told ANI that no discussion has taken place in this regard.

"Complete fabrication. No such discussion took place whatsoever," said P. Sahay, Personal Assistant of

According to reports, the news on Priyanka started doing rounds post the August 8 Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The reports further said that president raised the subject of a change in leadership of the party.

In the meeting senior leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, suggested if should be made the Working President of the grand old party.

