Priyanka Gandhi won't take charge as Congress working president: PA

'Complete fabrication. No such discussion took place,' said Personal Assistant of Priyanka Gandhi

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with her brother, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, at an election rally in Raebareli, UP. Photo: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's office on Monday rubbished the reports of her taking over as the Congress working president.

Shunning media reports of Priyanka being allotted the coveted post in the party, her PA told ANI that no discussion has taken place in this regard.

"Complete fabrication. No such discussion took place whatsoever," said P. Sahay, Personal Assistant of Priyanka Gandhi.

According to reports, the news on Priyanka started doing rounds post the August 8 Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The reports further said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi raised the subject of a change in leadership of the party.

In the meeting senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, suggested if Priyanka Gandhi should be made the Working President of the grand old party.

