PM Modi's New Year's Eve speech: Relief for farmers, SME sector in focus
Business Standard

Probe our appointments and investigate Sahara case too: Kejriwal to Centre

CBI lodges FIR to probe appointment of Satyendra Jain's OSD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared the Centre to get all the appointments made by his government probed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR into the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's OSD.

Asserting that he was not afraid of any probe, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also wondered whether the Centre would accept a Delhi government-appointed committee to look into the Sahara Birla papers.

Kejriwal alleged that the CBI has filed "seven FIRs" against Jain and "two" against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but did not elaborate.

In fresh trouble for the AAP government, the CBI has filed an FIR into the appointment of Jain's OSD while the LG office has recommended a probe by the agency into the appointment of his daughter Soumya Jain as a functionary in the Mohalla Clinic project.

"You (Centre) make your committee and get all our appointments probed. And we will form one, and you get the Sahara Birla matter probed with it. Agree?

"We are not scared of any probe as we have not done any wrong. Then why are you scared of a probe?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Business Standard
Business Standard
