Probe our appointments and investigate Sahara case too: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday dared the Centre to get all the made by his government probed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR into the appointment of Delhi Satyendar Jain's OSD.

Asserting that he was not afraid of any probe, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also wondered whether the Centre would accept a Delhi government-appointed committee to look into the papers.

Kejriwal alleged that the CBI has filed "seven FIRs" against Jain and "two" against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but did not elaborate.

In fresh trouble for the AAP government, the CBI has filed an FIR into the appointment of Jain's while the LG office has recommended a probe by the agency into the appointment of his daughter Soumya Jain as a functionary in the Mohalla Clinic project.

"You (Centre) make your committee and get all our probed. And we will form one, and you get the matter probed with it. Agree?

"We are not scared of any probe as we have not done any wrong. Then why are you scared of a probe?" Kejriwal tweeted.