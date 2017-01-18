Punjab elections: Congressman Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

TRENDING ON BS
NCP's Supriya Sule criticises Cong's move to go solo in BMC polls
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Navjot Singh Sindhu, Rahul Gandhi
Navjot Singh Sindhu with Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Twitter 

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday filed his nomination from Amritsar East seat, while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh filed from Lambi on the last day for filing of nominations for the February four Assembly polls in Punjab.

Besides the two, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann submitted his nomination from Jalalabad seat. 

Congress heavyweight Amarinder will take on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from his pocket borough Lambi seat. Also, in fray from Lambi is former Delhi legislator and AAP leader Jarnail Singh.

On Tuesday, Amarinder has filed his papers from his traditional bastion Patiala urban seat.

Sidhu, who joined Congress recently, was also accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur and other Congress leaders at the time of filing of papers. A former MP, Sidhu is pitted against Amritsar BJP district chief Rajesh Kumar Honey.

Mann, also an MP from Sangrur, is fighting it out against SAD president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad.

Congress has fielded its young turk and MP Ravneet Bittu, grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh from Jalalabad.

Punjab is set to witness a high-octane electoral battle from Lambi and Jalalabad Assembly seats.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February four.

