Punjab Elections: I am a born Congressman says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cricketer-turned-politician on Monday described himself as a 'true Congressman and said , 'have come back to my roots', while addressing the press from Congress head quarters in New Delhi.



A day after joining the to contest Punjab assembly poll 2017, Sindhu said that his aim was to unseat 'Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal'.





Furthering his attack on BJP-Akali Dal, he said, "Punjab, which was known as the wheat bowl of India, has been reduced to a poor state due to the apathy of political parties".



On relations with party leader Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said, "If two nations can resolve issues sitting across the table then why can't two individuals. If Nitish Kumar and Lalu can come together, why can't we?" Sidhu clarified that he had no tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party except their alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal. They chose alliance, I chose Punjab, said Sidhu.



Yesterday, calling the ‘star campaigner’ in the Punjab assembly polls for the Congress, party leader Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed him and said his inclusion would further strengthen the party.

Sidhu was formally inducted into the Congress by the party’s vice president in New Delhi. "Will contest from anywhere Congress wants me to fight", Sidhu said.



Severely criticising the Badals for ruining Punjab by not attempting to curb drug problems in the state, he said, "Drugs are a reality in Punjab, lives of youth are being destroyed".

The 53-year-old faced major setback in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after the replaced him with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the Amritsar seat. The latter lost to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.