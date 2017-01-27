TRENDING ON BS
Punjab polls 2017: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies with Sidhu, Amarinder

Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda Urban and Majitha

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Congress will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Rahul will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi.

Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majitha on Friday.

While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Jalalabad is the constituency from where Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting.

Majitha is the battleground for the Badals's kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

On January 28, Rahul would visit Jalalabad, Budlada and Dhuri and address different election rallies.

January 29 has been scheduled for Rahul's public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and counting will take place on March 11.

