Punjab polls a fight between developmental, divisive forces: Badal

Hitting out at Congress, Badal alleged that Congress has "irrelevantly meddled" in affairs of Punjab

The next year's Assembly polls in Punjab would be a "direct fight" between the "development oriented" SAD-BJP alliance and the "divisive forces" led by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Parkash Singh said today. Addressing a public gathering during a Sangat Darshan programme in Shutrana Assembly segment here, he said, "The people of the state would have to make a choice between the pro-Punjab SAD-BJP alliance and the anti-Punjab Congress and AAP." Hoping that the people would reject Congress and AAP outrightly to pave way for SAD-BJP alliance to form government in the state for the third consecutive term, Badal exhorted people to exercise their franchise carefully as this election is very decisive as it may make or mar Punjab's future. Hitting out at Congress, he alleged that Congress has "irrelevantly meddled" in the social, political, economic and even religious affairs of Punjab. "In the past, Congress governments at the Centre had deliberately denied the state of ...

Press Trust of India