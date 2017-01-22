Punjab polls: Cong, AAP candidates receive EC notice over code of conduct

The has issued notices to three candidates of Batala assembly constituency for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Returning Officer Prithi Singh on Sunday said that notices were sent candidate Ashwani Sekhri, candidate Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and Apna Party candidate Inder Sekhri for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

He said that the notice was served on them for paid news, bringing more than five persons during filing nominations and organising public meeting without informing the election commission.

Assembly election will be held on February four.