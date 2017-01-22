TRENDING ON BS
Punjab polls: Cong, AAP candidates receive EC notice over code of conduct

A notice has been issued against Apna Punjab Party candidate Inder Sekhri as well

Press Trust of India  |  Batala 

Punjab polls: EC issues notices against Cong, AAP candidates for flouting code of conduct

The Election Commission has issued notices to three candidates of Batala assembly constituency for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Returning Officer Prithi Singh on Sunday said that notices were sent Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri, AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and Apna Punjab Party candidate Inder Sekhri for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

He said that the notice was served on them for paid news, bringing more than five persons during filing nominations and organising public meeting without informing the election commission.

Punjab Assembly election will be held on February four.

