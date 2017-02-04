Punjab polls: Heated exchanges between Bikram Majithia and Lalli Majithia

minister and candidate and Congress nominee on Saturday had heated exchange of words after the former raised objection over allegedly bringing vehicles inside the polling station.

The state Revenue Minister apparently asked the Congress candidate to take his vehicles out of the polling booth.

"Do not break the rules," a visibly charged Majithia told his opponent.

"Take the vehicles out. Nobody will break the law here. You (Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli) are a candidate. You do not know the rules. How could you do that (bring the vehicles inside)? How could you influence (voters)? Take these vehicles out," he asked Lalli.

The Congress candidate retorted, "Do not try to vitiate the atmosphere." He then asked his driver to take the vehicles out.

An agitated Lalli also took a jibe at the candidate.

"Do not cry when you are losing (elections)," he said.

Majithia hit back by saying, "You will come to know now who is losing."

Bikram Majithia, brother-in-law of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, is seeking re-election for the third time from Majitha seat on development plank.

The new entrant AAP has nominated from the seat.

The high-stakes Assembly elections to 117 seats began today.