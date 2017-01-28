Punjab polls: Rahul to address joint public rallies in Jalandhar, Sangrur

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh during a rally in Majitha. Photo: PTI
A day after Rahul Gandhi addressed joint public rallies in Punjab's Majitha and Bhatinda, the Congress Vice President will address two more rallies in Jalandhar and Sangrur on Saturday.

With little over a week to go before poll day in Punjab, the political battle escalated in the state on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul engaging in a high decibel war of words.

Modi led the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition and addressed a rally in Jalandhar.

He dismissed the Congress as a "sinking ship" and "history" and called upon the people not to vote for the opposition party in the coming assembly elections.

Rahul took a dig at the Prime Minister for standing with "the corrupt Akali Dal leaders and talking of fighting corruption".

He alleged that Modi was engaging in doublespeak by talking against corruption and still backing the "tainted" Badals.

Rahul vowed to go hard against the menace of drugs "with harsh laws" if the Congress was voted to power.

The Punjab polls to be held on February 4 will see a triangular between the ruling BJP-SAD alliance, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

