Punjab, UP poll promises aim at farmers

A key focus of the poll manifestoes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the others in the agrarian states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh is farmers. Both states are battling agrarian distress. Farmer suicides, sugarcane farmers not receiving payments and poor returns for produce are all issues. In their manifestos for the Punjab election, due on February 4, all three big contenders — the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress – have promised crop loan waivers. In Punjab, the Akalis have even promised leasing of 100,000 acres ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?