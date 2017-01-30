Punjab wants change, but divided between AAP and Congress

Some 114 km from Punjab’s state capital Chandigarh, a group of men were engaged in an intense conversation in Jhande village of Ludhiana district. The men mostly farmers, dairy owners and retired servicemen had gathered at village’s chaupal after day’s work to discuss life and politics. Their conversation soon broke out in a heated argument when it came to voting for the party in the state assembly elections scheduled on February 4. A few, who had earlier voted for the two traditional parties the and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), now wants a change in Punjab and are ready to experiment with the newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

But these advocates of the new party were immediately challenged by the traditional voters of the with sound reasoning and lone supporter. “We want to vote for a change, a new party and a new ideology. People have got tired of the and the in the past 70 years and now want to give five years to AAP,” says Balbir Singh, an ex-serviceman.

He doesn’t agree with acolyte Baljeet Singh, a school teacher who believes that chief of has betrayed Punjab on the controversial issue of Sutlej-Yamuna canal link and his party candidates are novice. Baljeet says he would have changed his preference had declared a Punjab its chief ministerial candidate. “We cannot accept an outsider. The chief minister has to be a Punjabi with good image,” he says hinting at Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who hails from the neighbouring state Haryana, and comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann.

The lone Akali supporter Sukhdev Singh, a Jat-Sikh who had been reluctant in joining the debate with the other squabbling men in the pack, finally broke his silence saying his family had always supported the cause of panth (Sikh religion) and they still believed in Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a champion of Sikh religion. The other Sikhs agreed too that their old parents, too, would vote for for the same reason.

Jhande village has around 1,600 voters and the villagers have got sharply divided between the and the because of the 10-years of anti-incumbency against the Badal-led government. This story of division of votes repeats in most villages of Malwa, a cotton belt which has 69 out of the total 117 assembly seats. In the previous 2012 assembly elections, the had won 31 seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent and the registered victory on 36 seats with 40.3 per cent votes in Malwa, which comprises of Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, Mukstar, Faridkot, Bhatinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala and Patiala districts. hopes to win all the anti-incumbency votes and is expecting a good percentage of traditional voters to join it. is drawing a large mass in its rallies, but so are the and the SAD. Though it is unlikely that would loose a substantial vote share, what makes more hopeful than the others was its performance in Punjab during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

had lead in 33 seats assembly segment and remained second on another six. The other advantage that the party enjoys over the and the is early start of its campaign. While the announced its candidates much before the polls, the other two parties could only finalise their contestants post-poll announcement. This gave enough time to plaster every Malwa village wall with messages in Punjabi reading: “Kejriwal, Kejriwal…sara punjab de naal (Kejriwal all the Punjab is with AAP).”

“Their (AAP) candidates have already been twice to their respective constituencies and are doing door to door campaigning. We started late and got only 14-17 days of campaigning. We expect to win anywhere between 30-35 seats but there would be a tough fight on each of these seats,” concedes Ashok Kumar, a senior functionary in Bhatinda. The is worried that has regained its momentum after the latter’s graph went down following controversies surrounding the conduct of its senior leaders.

The schedule caste vote bank, which forms a formidable 32 per cent of the state population, of the also seems to be slipping away in favour of AAP. The biggest supporter of has emerged to be youth, who don’t carry the baggage of traditional loyalties to old parties.

“Akalis have spoiled Punjab youth because of drugs. is the same, we youngsters have decided to vote for AAP,” says Sanjeev Singla and his gaggle of friends in Pratap Nagar of Bhatinda. Singla’s parents, however, are convinced that only can give a stable government to Punjab.



The Congress, too, has adopted multi-pronged strategy to counter the phenomenon.

Rumour mills are working full time in the state that the and the are having a friendly fight on most of the seats meaning the gave a weak candidate where the candidate was strong and vice-versa. It is also alleged that the SAD-BJP, whose activists and posters are barely visible on the field, were transferring its vote to the Congress. Captain Amarinder Singh, the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress, however has strongly refuted the charge in an interview to Business Standard.

What is working against and in favour of the is the internal fight within AAP. Those workers who didn’t get party seats or any other organizational post are openly badmouthing against the party and contesting candidate. “ leaders took money from every possible candidate knowing well that they had to give it to only one. Most candidates are turncoats or don’t enjoy a good public image. The rest are new faces. will only get voted in the name of Kejriwal,” says Mahesh Gupta, a former functionary and resident of Jalandhar.

The open revolt by former workers and a concentrated social media campaign against failure of the Kejriwal government in Delhi has slightly titled the scale in urban area towards the Congress.