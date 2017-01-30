Punjab wants change, but divided between AAP & Congress

What is working against AAP and in favour of the Congress is the internal fight within AAP

Some 114 km from Punjab’s state capital Chandigarh, a group of men were engaged in an intense conversation in Jhande village of Ludhiana district. The men mostly farmers, dairy owners and retired servicemen had gathered at village’s chaupal after day’s work to discuss life and politics. Their conversation soon broke out in a heated argument when it came to voting for the party in the state assembly elections scheduled on February 4. A few, who had earlier voted for the two traditional parties the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), now wants a change in Punjab ...

Sahil Makkar