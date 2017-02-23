TRENDING ON BS
More playing on names in UP campaign
Business Standard

Quality of debate deteriorated in 2016, says P Chidambaram

The former FM says this in his new book 'Fearless in Opposition, Power and Accountability'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

Demands like "say Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "don't question" the surgical strike or demonetisation were raised last year that saw the quality of public debate deteriorate in 2016, according to Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The former Union finance minister says this in his new book ‘Fearless in Opposition, Power and Accountability’ by Rupa Publications.

"Few pause to reflect on the damage done by these self-appointed commissars to the democratic system which is founded on the principle of dialogue, debate and dissent. That reviled Bushism — 'are you with me or are you against me' — seems to have found a home in India."

A commissar is a strict or prescriptive figure of authority. 

