Quality of debate deteriorated in 2016, says P Chidambaram

Demands like "say Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "don't question" the surgical strike or demonetisation were raised last year that saw the of public deteriorate in 2016, according to leader

The former Union finance minister says this in his new book ‘Fearless in Opposition, Power and Accountability’ by Rupa Publications.

"Few pause to reflect on the damage done by these self-appointed commissars to the democratic system which is founded on the principle of dialogue, and dissent. That reviled Bushism — 'are you with me or are you against me' — seems to have found a home in India."

A commissar is a strict or prescriptive figure of authority.