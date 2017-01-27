TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Congress, BJP concerned over new entrants in Goa polls
Business Standard

Quami Ekta Dal merges with BSP

With an eye on the Muslim vote, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari into her party

Amit Agnihotri  |  New Delhi 

Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari

With an eye on the Muslim vote before the UP elections, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail on murder charges, into her party. Ansari’s party, the Quami Ekta Dal, merged with the BSP.  Ansari, who faces more than 40 criminal cases including murder and kidnap, had come close to joining the Samajwadi Party, but had been fended off by Akhilesh Yadav, who is now the undisputed leader of the ruling party of UP. aid there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.

To buttress her decision to take in Ansari, Mayawati said there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Quami Ekta Dal merges with BSP

With an eye on the Muslim vote, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari into her party

With an eye on the Muslim vote, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari into her party
With an eye on the Muslim vote before the UP elections, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail on murder charges, into her party. Ansari’s party, the Quami Ekta Dal, merged with the BSP.  Ansari, who faces more than 40 criminal cases including murder and kidnap, had come close to joining the Samajwadi Party, but had been fended off by Akhilesh Yadav, who is now the undisputed leader of the ruling party of UP. aid there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.

To buttress her decision to take in Ansari, Mayawati said there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Quami Ekta Dal merges with BSP

With an eye on the Muslim vote, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari into her party

With an eye on the Muslim vote before the UP elections, BSP chief Mayawati inducted Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail on murder charges, into her party. Ansari’s party, the Quami Ekta Dal, merged with the BSP.  Ansari, who faces more than 40 criminal cases including murder and kidnap, had come close to joining the Samajwadi Party, but had been fended off by Akhilesh Yadav, who is now the undisputed leader of the ruling party of UP. aid there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.

To buttress her decision to take in Ansari, Mayawati said there were bigger dons in other parties, and the cases, some of which were filed when she was chief minister, were not genuine.

image
Business Standard
177 22