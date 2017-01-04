Quick guide to assembly poll dates in five states

Uttar Pradesh

Total 403 seats will have polls in seven phases

Ph-I---73 seats---Feb 11

Important districts: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra

Ph-II---67 seats---Feb 15

Important districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit

Ph-III---69 seats---Feb 19

Imp dist: Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Etawah, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur

Ph-IV---53 seats---Feb 23

Imp dist: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Rae Bareli

Ph-V---52 seats---Feb 27

Imp dist: Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Basti, Amethi, Sultanpur

Ph-VI---49 seats---March 4

Imp dist: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia

Ph-VII---40 seats---March 8

Imp dist: Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonebhadra, Jaunpur



Punjab

All 117 seats will have polls on Feb 4

Goa

All 40 seats will have polls on Feb 4

Uttarakhand

All 60 seats will have polls on Feb 15

Manipur

Total seats-- 60

Ph-I---38 seats---March 4

Ph-II---22 seats---March 8

All results out on March 11

Assembly terms to expire

Goa: March 18

Manipur: March 18

Punjab: March 18

Uttarakhand: March 26

Uttar Pradesh: May 27