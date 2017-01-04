Quick guide to assembly poll dates in five states

-
Uttar Pradesh
Total 403 seats will have polls in seven phases
Ph-I---73 seats---Feb 11
Important districts: Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra
Ph-II---67 seats---Feb 15
Important districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit
Ph-III---69 seats---Feb 19
Imp dist: Farrukhabad, Kannuaj, Etawah, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur
Ph-IV---53 seats---Feb 23
Imp dist: Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Rae Bareli
Ph-V---52 seats---Feb 27
Imp dist: Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Basti, Amethi, Sultanpur
Ph-VI---49 seats---March 4
Imp dist: Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia
Ph-VII---40 seats---March 8
Imp dist: Ghazipur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonebhadra, Jaunpur
Punjab
All 117 seats will have polls on Feb 4
Goa
All 40 seats will have polls on Feb 4
Uttarakhand
All 60 seats will have polls on Feb 15
Manipur
Total seats-- 60
Ph-I---38 seats---March 4
Ph-II---22 seats---March 8
All results out on March 11
Assembly terms to expire
Goa: March 18
Manipur: March 18
Punjab: March 18
Uttarakhand: March 26
Uttar Pradesh: May 27
