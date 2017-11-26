Quota reservation should be given within Constitution's framework: Naqvi

Union minister today dubbed as "lollipop" the government's proposal to increase quota for among Muslims, and said reservation should be given within the Constitution's framework.



The legislature in April passed a bill, which seeks to increase the reservation for (STs) and among the Muslim community in government jobs and educational institutions.



Except the BJP, all parties backed the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Bill, 2017."Reservations... You have to give it within the framework of the If the does not allow...then this (is a) type of lollipop for votes. I think it will not help," told PTI here.He said it's clear in the that more than 50 per cent reservation is not possible."If you are trying to give lollipop, then the court will stop it," the minority affairs minister said. "Then you will say we wanted to do it, but what do we do now.""You are making an issue out of a non-issue and trying to mislead the people. Now, also understand that through these type of political gimmicks, sometimes from or some other state or some secular 'syndicate', (they) are only trying to grab the votes," he claimed."Why don't you work for the socio-economic and educational empowerment of Do you think by doing these work you will not get votes," asked.Under the bill, quota for STs will be increased to 10 per cent from the existing 6 per cent, while that for BC-E category (the among the Muslim community) will go up to 12 per cent from the existing 4 per cent.The total reservations in the state, consequently, will go up to 62 per cent from the existing 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.The ruling Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will raise its proposal to hike reservations to among in parliament and could also approach the Supreme Court on the matter, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said in the state legislative assembly.