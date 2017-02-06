TRENDING ON BS
Jayalalithaa was conscious when admitted to hospital: British doctor
R Ashwin takes a dig at TN politics, says 234 job opportunities for youth

AIADMK MLAs elected Sasikala as Legislature Party Leader, paving her way for her elevation as CM

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates during the 3rd day of 2nd Test Cricket match in Visakhapatnam.
Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin

A day after AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday said "234 job opportunities" will open up in the state in an apparent reference to the number of Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In cryptic remarks on his Twitter handle '@ashwinravi99', the top ranked all-rounder said, "To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly" but did not elaborate.
The tweet drew instant posts with some pointing out at his "guts" and others quipping that he should contest for the chief minister's post and that they would back him.

Sasikala was on Sunday elected by the AIADMK MLAs as their Legislature Party Leader, paving her way for her elevation as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

During the pro-jallikattu protests too, Ashwin had on January 18 tweeted saying, "Scenes of peaceful protest all around Tamil Nadu. Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light. Peaceful protests Jallikattu".

