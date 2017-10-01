R&D showing results for Congress

‘Amethi Rae Bareli ki kahani’, or ‘the story of Amethi and Rae Bareli’, a seemingly innocuous page on Facebook, has garnered an increasing number of followers in the past couple of months. The Facebook community strives to tell ‘stories from the past and the latest political and contemporary developments in Rae Bareli and Amethi’. The profile picture is of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Amethi, and of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the sitting MP from Rae Bareli. ...