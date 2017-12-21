R K Nagar bypoll: Over 73% voter turnout recorded in Jaya's vacant seat

As the voting in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, which was left vacant after the death of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, ended, 73.45 percent turnout has been recorded on Thursday.

The polling at the constituency, which had been vacant, since December last year, had begun earlier in the day.

(BJP) candidate Karu Nagarajan and (DMK) candidate N Marudhu Ganesh have also cast their votes.

Speaking to media after casting his vote, Ganesh expressed confidence of sweeping the polls and said, "Whether it is Rs 6000 or Rs 60,000, we are going to win. The voters of RK Nagar will teach a lesson to AIADMK this time."

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, DMK working president M K Stalin and sidelined DMK leader TTV Dhinakaran had left no stone unturned to ensure victory for their respective candidates.

The by-poll were earlier scheduled for April 12, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24.