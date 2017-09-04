R K Singh: The man who ordered Advani's arrest gets power

Raj Kumar Singh becomes the minister of state for power and new & renewable energy at a time when the sectors are facing several crises. In three years, the sector has shifted from supply deficit to demand deficit. Singh has a dual task: To meet the high expectations the outgoing minister has left with and to take the states along for the steady growth of the power sector. Former home secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Ara, Singh is not new to dabbling with tough tasks. In his illustrious IAS career spanning four decades, Singh has taken on ministers, Hindu extremists and terrorists. ...