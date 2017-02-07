Rahul accuses PM Modi of handing over 60% of India's wealth to 50 families

Chief Minister and Vice President on Tuesday held a joint rally at the Nauchandi grounds here and appealed to the people to bring the alliance to power "to check communal forces".

In his address, accused Prime Minister of handing over 60 per cent of India's wealth to only 50 families in the country.

He also said that through his ill-planned drive, the Prime Minister made people stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs to get their own hard-earned money.

The Gandhi scion also reminded the gathering that of the people standing in the queues, no one was a rich man or a suited-booted person. "It was the poor who had to suffer."

Buoyed by the impressive gathering, Samajwadi Party (SP) President took potshots at Modi's acronym "SCAM", spelt out during a speech a few days back in Meerut.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister should not have included the name of the BSP supremo. "He did a wrong thing by including the name of Mayawati in acronym SCAM," he quipped.

"I guess he forgot the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'," said in an apparent reference to the coming together of the BSP and the BJP to form a government in the past in Uttar Pradesh.

"He probably missed out on this past," the Chief Minister said with a chuckle.