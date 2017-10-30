Rahul chairs Cong meeting to plan for 'Black Day' on note ban anniversary

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at 112th PHD Chamber's Annual Session & Awards for Excellence 2017 in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday chaired a meeting of party general secretaries to chalk out plans for the first note ban anniversary, being observed as 'Black Day' across the country, party leaders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 8 last year that notes of higher denomination had been scrapped.


According to sources, Gandhi will discuss plans for nationwide protests on November 8.

The day is being observed as 'Black Day' by other opposition parties as well.

Top Congress leaders are attending the meeting convened at the party headquarters.

First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 13:24 IST

