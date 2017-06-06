Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of waging a war with farmers

Vice-President on Tuesday accused the Centre of waging a war against the country's farmers.

"In Bharatiya Janata Party's new India, our farmers get the bullets when they ask for their rights. This government is at war with the farmers of our country," the leader tweeted.

This Govt is at war with the farmers of our country#Mandsaur #MadhyaPradesh — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 6, 2017

His comments came after two farmers were killed and several others injured in Madhya Pradesh's district in alleged police firing on protesting farmer. The farmers were demanding loan waiver and a fair price for their produce.

Late on Monday night, protesting farmers in district tried to break the gates of a railway crossing and disrupt rail traffic as part of their protest.

According to eyewitnesses, the police opened fire when the protesting farmers indulged in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the farmers' strike in continued for the sixth day on Tuesday affecting supplies of milk and vegetables across the state.