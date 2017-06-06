TRENDING ON BS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe into firing on farmers in Mandsaur
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of waging a war with farmers

Congress Vice President's remark on Twitter follows death of 2 farmers in MP's Mandsaur district

IANS  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of waging a war against the country's farmers.

"In Bharatiya Janata Party's new India, our farmers get the bullets when they ask for their rights. This government is at war with the farmers of our country," the Congress leader tweeted.
His comments came after two farmers were killed and several others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district in alleged police firing on protesting farmer. The farmers were demanding loan waiver and a fair price for their produce.

Late on Monday night, protesting farmers in Mandsaur district tried to break the gates of a railway crossing and disrupt rail traffic as part of their protest.

According to eyewitnesses, the police opened fire when the protesting farmers indulged in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the farmers' strike in Madhya Pradesh continued for the sixth day on Tuesday affecting supplies of milk and vegetables across the state.

