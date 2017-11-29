Rahul Gandhi cannot see development in Gujarat: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

(BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Wednesday that vice-president could not see development in as his mind was trapped in a time warp.

" is unable to see development in His mind is stuck in the past when it was corruption all over during their rule. Hindi proverb 'Sawan k andhe ko hariyali hi nazar ati hai' suits Rahul Gandhi," Trivedi told ANI.

In his election rallies in the poll bound state, Gandhi has charged state and central governments of doing little for the poor people in

He had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for demonetisation and poorly implementing Goods and Serviced Tax across the country.

The polling for 182 seats of Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.