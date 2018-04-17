Rahul termed Hindus bigger threat than LeT, claims BJP: Top 10 developments

The on Tuesday said that leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for defaming Hindus "globally" and cited a telegram sourced from Wikileaks to back its demand. The fresh war of words between and on the term "saffron terror" broke out after a Special Investigation Agency (NIA) court in acquitted right-wing activist and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case on Monday. "If considers India to be its own, then Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the whole country for defaming the great Hindu religion by trying to prove that there was something called saffron terror," spokesperson said at a press conference. He showed a telegram sourced from Wikileaks quoting a conversation during the former Congress-led UPA government between former US ambassador and Rahul Gandhi. According to the transcript of the conversation, Rahul Gandhi said saffron terror was a bigger threat than the Lashkar-e-Taiba. "This shows the mindset of Rahul Gandhi towards Hindus. His party has always take Hindus for granted," Patra said. said on Monday that people would teach the a lesson in the polls as they had in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was reduced to 44 seats. "For its appeasement politics, the targeted and defamed Hindus and the country for merely some votes. That conspiracy has been exposed. The has been exposed like never before," he had said after the verdict came in. A massive blast had ripped through the Mecca Masjid on May 8, 2007, during Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58. The case was initially probed by the local police before being transferred to the CBI, and finally to the country's premier anti-terror investigation agency NIA in 2011. Here are the top 10 developments on slamming after Mecca case verdict: 1. Congress has long ‘defamed’ Hindus for votes, says BJP: Soon after an anti-terror court in acquitted Swami Assemanand and four others in the 2007 blast case, the alleged that the has long "defamed" Hindus for votes and demanded that Rahul and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for their party leaders using in the past terms like "saffron terror" and "Hindu terror." 2. Rahul had termed Hindus as a bigger threat than LeT, says BJP: Referring to a telegram sourced from Wikileaks, Patra said that during the UPA regime the party president Rahul Gandhi, in a conversation with then US Ambassador Tim Roemer, had labeled Hindu community as a bigger threat than the Lashkar-e-Taiba. "We have the full telegram sent in 2009 by the then US Ambassador to the US State Department. One the first page is written 'reaching out to Rahul Gandhi and other young parliamentarians. In the telegram it's written that Rahul ji told US envoy 'there was some support for the LeT in certain elements in India's Muslim community, but the bigger threat may be of the rise of radical homegrown Hindu groups which create tension," spokesperson said at a press conference. "This is the position of the Rahul Gandhi needs to answer all these questions. We demand that he should seek apology for what he told the US Ambassador against the Hindus. He can't just say that it was a passing statement and nothing to do with the party," Patra said. 3. ‘Congress coined the term saffron terror’: on Tuesday again criticised the for allegedly coining the term "saffron terror" to defame the Hindus and sought an apology from its leadership, even though the opposition party had on Monday denied the charge. "( leaders) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Hindu community for defaming them globally and taking the Hindus for granted. You can't take the Hindus for granted. We believe in the development of all and appeasement of none," spokesperson said at a press conference he addressed along with newly elected member G V L Narsimha Rao.

4. demands apology from Congress: On Tuesday, Patra demanded an apology from former Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram for allegedly using the term "saffron terror".

The leader said: "Rahul Gandhi and Chidambaram should hold a joint press conference and speak on the issue."

5) Verdict exposed Congress' appeasement politics, says BJP: The on Monday launched a sharp attack on the after a court acquitted right-wing activist and four others in the 2007 case, claiming that the opposition party's "appeasement politics" of "defaming" Hindus has been exposed. Congress has long "defamed" Hindus for votes and demanded that party president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as "saffron terror" and "Hindu terror". Reacting to the court verdict, spokesperson alleged that theand demanded that party president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as "saffron terror" and "Hindu terror". Patra said people will teach the "a lesson" in the polls as they had in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when it was reduced to 44 seats. Hitting back at the leaders for blaming the government for the acquittal of the accused, he alleged that the opposition party has"double standards" and as it had welcomed a court order in favour of accused in the 2G scam case. Patra also noted that the was in power for seven years after the blasts and asked what it had done during the period. The on Monday launched a sharp attack on the after a court acquitted right-wing activist and four others in the 2007 case, claiming that the opposition party's "appeasement politics" of "defaming" Hindus has been exposed.

6. denies BJP’s allegations: The had maintained that neither its President Rahul Gandhi nor any other party functionary had ever used the term "saffron terror" and that its political rivals were levelling "baseless allegations".

7) Rahul Gandhi ducks poser: president Rahul Gandhi on Monday dodged a query on acquittal of the accused. Rahul Gandhi, who began this morning his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi and to the neighbouring Rae Bareli represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi, refused to take the question on the court verdict while emerging out of a programme. president Rahul Gandhi on Monday dodged a query on acquittal of the accused. Rahul Gandhi, who began this morning his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi and to the neighbouring Rae Bareli represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi, refused to take the question on the court verdict while emerging out of a programme. Asked by a reporter to comment on the verdict, Rahul ignored the poser and told his driver to move ahead.

8. Mecca Masjid blast case's brief chronology: The blast at the historic Mecca Masjid in on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had claimed nine lives and left 58 others injured. After initial investigation by local police, the case was transferred to the (CBI), which filed a charge sheet. Subsequently, the NIA took over the case from the CBI in 2011. The blast at the historic Mecca Masjid in on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had claimed nine lives and left 58 others injured. After initial investigation by local police, the case was transferred to the (CBI), which filed a charge sheet. Subsequently, the NIA took over the case from the CBI in 2011.

Swami Aseemanand (alias Naba Kumar Sarkar), Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar (alias Bharat Bhai), and Rajendra Chowdhary - were arrested and faced trial in the case. Two other accused -- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- are absconding, while another accused Sunil Joshi died. Investigations were continuing against two other accused. Who were the accused in the case? Ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case. However, only five of them -- Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma,, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar (alias Bharat Bhai), and Rajendra Chowdhary - were arrested and faced trial in the case. Two other accused -- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- are absconding, while another accused Sunil Joshi died. Investigations were continuing against two other accused.

Before being acquitted, and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar were out on bail, while three others were lodged in the central prison in under judicial remand.

9. ‘Rahul poses no challenge to BJP’: The led by Rahul Gandhi poses no challenge to Narendra Modi and will find it difficult to win even 40 or 50 seats in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Tuesday. The led byand will find it difficult to win even 40 or 50 seats in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Tuesday.

The party occupies the fourth position in Uttar Pradesh, is behind three or four parties in and is not a frontrunner in West Bengal, Singh said.

Modi has his "magic" and the people of the country stand by him, Singh said, stressing that the would do even better in the next than it did in 2014 because of the NDA government's policies.

10. attacks on cash crunch: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying the “terror of note ban” has once again gripped the nation, as several states reported of ATMs running dry and people facing cash crunch. Rahul Gandhi said that Modi’s demonetisation decision on November 8, 2016, still haunts the country and accused him of “destroying” the banking system. ALSO READ: ATM crisis: Modi snatched our money, gave it to Nirav, says Rahul; updates Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying the “terror of note ban” has once again gripped the nation, as several states reported of ATMs running dry and people facing cash crunch. Rahul Gandhi said that Modi’s demonetisation decision on November 8, 2016, still haunts the country and accused him of “destroying” the banking system.

The chief, who is in his Parliamentary constituency Amethi, took to Twitter to attack Modi, alleging he "snatched" the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from every Indian's pocket and "gave" it to diamantaire Nirav Modi, but was neither speaking a word about it nor facing the Parliament. He alleged that did not speak a word when fled the country after scamming Bank of Rs 134 billion (Rs 13,400 crore).