TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

I-T raids enter 3rd day: Karnataka CM says move politically motivated
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi doing 'photo op' politics in Gujarat: BJP

People are looking for their representatives but Congress MLAs are having fun in Karnataka, says BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Friday termed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's visit to flood-hit Gujarat as an example of his "photo opportunity" politics and played down protests targeting him, saying the opposition party should "respect" people's emotions.

After the Congress alleged that "BJP goons" were behind the stone attack on Gandhi's car, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opposition party should not "abuse" people who are "angry" over the floods and "tired" of Rahul Gandhi's politics.


"For God's sake, don't call people goons. Don't call public of this country as rowdy elements, people who are suffering from floods, people who are tired of this kind of politics that Rahul Gandhi and his party are doing. Let's respect people's emotions," he told reporters.

While BJP MLAs in Gujarat are doing their best to help people, Congress MLAs are enjoying themselves in a resort in Bengaluru, he said.

People are looking for their representatives but the Congress lawmakers are having fun in Karnataka, he said.

The Congress has transported its Gujarat MLAs to the southern state ruled by it in a bid to keep its flock together ahead of crucual Rajya Sabha polls in the state. Six of its MLAs have left the party recently.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Patra said everybody knows that he practises politics of opportunism and believes in "fly by politics".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements