Congress Vice-president on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi-led central government after the prices of was again hiked, asking him to "vacate the 'Sinhasan' (post of the Prime Minister)".





ALSO READ: LPG cylinder to cost Rs 93 more now; jet fuel price up by 2% Gandhi was referring to the price hike announced by the state-run oil firms on Wednesday.

The prices of the LPG cylinder's went up by Rs 4.50, while the non-subsidised rates was hiked by a steeper Rs 93 per cylinder.