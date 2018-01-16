JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi holds 'Janata Darbar' to hear public grievances in Amethi

Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Amethi, his first after taking over as party chief

ANI  |  Amethi 

Rahul Gandhi, Amethi
FILE PHOTO: Congress President Rahul Gandhi being received by UPCC President Raj Babbar and other party workers on his arrival at Chaudhari Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on his way Amethi. Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday conducted a 'Janata Darbar' at the Munshiganj guest house to hear the people's grievances in his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

Rahul, after hearing the pleas of the public, assured everyone that their problems would be resolved soon.

People were standing in long queues since early morning to meet him.

Rahul also assured financial assistance to a mother, who pleaded Rahul for the treatment of her son Mohammad Sarwar, who also accompanied his mother on a wheel-chair.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Amethi, his first after taking over as party chief.

Earlier on Monday, he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not fulfilling the promises made to the public.
First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 14:42 IST

