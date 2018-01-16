Rahul Gandhi holds 'Janata Darbar' to hear public grievances in Amethi

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday conducted a 'Janata Darbar' at the Munshiganj guest house to hear the people's grievances in his parliamentary constituency Amethi.
Rahul, after hearing the pleas of the public, assured everyone that their problems would be resolved soon.
People were standing in long queues since early morning to meet him.
Rahul also assured financial assistance to a mother, who pleaded Rahul for the treatment of her son Mohammad Sarwar, who also accompanied his mother on a wheel-chair.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Amethi, his first after taking over as party chief.
Earlier on Monday, he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not fulfilling the promises made to the public.
