Rahul Gandhi is a failure; his partymen scared to ask him to step down: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on launched scathing attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and said he is the sure shot route to Congress Mukt Bharat (Congress Free India).
The ruling party's attack on the Gandhi scion came a day after Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre while digging out issues including Rohith Vemula suicide case, Dadri lynching case and demonetisation drive.
Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said Rahul Gandhi is sure shot route for achieving BJP's Congress Mukt Bharat (Congress Free India) aim.
"If there is one leader who has not been told the reality that is staring on the face of Congress then that is Rahul Gandhi. He has failed his party repeatedly elections after elections," said Rao.
The BJP spokesperson further added that due to the dynasty politic, the leader and workers of the Congress have not told Rahul to step-down to save the party.
"His party men have simply not mustered the courage to tell him to simply step out and stay out of politics to help the party," said the BJP leader.
Union Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh took a dig at the way of Congress' functioning while castigating Rahul Gandhi.
"Congress does not appear to be a democratic party because of its hierarchical and dictatorial politics. Today, Congress is on the verge of collapse because of its dictatorial politics," Giriraj said.
He further added that Congress should introspect why its numbers in the Parliament have reduced to below 50.
The BJP leaders were reacting to Rahul's statements during his address at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Conference in Bengaluru on Friday.
Raising the Rohith Vemula suicide case, the Congress vice president said that he didn't commit suicide and was murdered for being a Dalit.
Rahul also alleged that most of the institutions in the country have been captured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bureaucrats and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Gandhi also took a dig at the Centre over its demonetisation drive which was introduced on 8 November last year.
"Publicly they called it a stroke of genius and privately they called it insanity," he said.
Without naming PM Modi, the Congress vice president said, "The emperor is completely naked but nobody around him has the courage to tell him.
