Rahul Gandhi joins protest over E Ahamed's death

Vice President on Monday joined the protest over issue of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed's death.

Gandhi was accompanied by MPs from Kerala inside the complex.

The MPs were seen covering their mouths with black clothes as a sign of protest.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier on February 4 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an enquiry into Ahamed's death, saying the situation should've been handled in "humanitarian" way.

In the letter, Vijayan asserted that the protocol of treatment provided to Ahamed by the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and the treatment of the late politician's family by the hospital administration have raised serious concerns.

"Needless to say that the situation should have been handled in a humanitarian way. To allay the apprehensions of his family, colleagues and the people of Kerala, I request that the entire matter may kindly be enquired into. I would also like to suggest that steps may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future," Vijayan said.

However, the Chief Minister appreciated the 'kind gesture' by the Prime Minister of paying his last respects to Ahamed by visiting his residence in the capital.

Meanwhile, leader KC Venugopal and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran gave adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the issue of Ahamed's death.

Ahamed passed away on February 1 at the RML hospital, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Parliament.

Around 2.15 pm, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre's ICU where he was put on ventilator.

Earlier, Ahamed's family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.

Nazeer Ahamed, son of the said that he and his other family members had been barred from meeting his father and were not kept in loop in regard to any medical developments.