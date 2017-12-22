Rahul Gandhi likely to chair first CWC meeting as party president today

is likely to chair the first Working Committee (CWC) meeting as the party president on Friday.

The will discuss the current political situation, including the consequences of the Congress's strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections for the party in future.

The verdict delivered yesterday by a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, acquitting all the accused, will also be discussed.

Rahul succeeded his mother and took over as the president, on December 16. He was officially declared the party president in a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here.